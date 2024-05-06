WATCH: Brewers make rookies go on hilarious coffee run in Wrigleyville before Cubs game

WATCH: Brewers make rookies go on hilarious coffee run in Wrigleyville before Cubs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you thought you saw a bunch of Milwaukee Brewers making a coffee run in Wrigleyville over the weekend, you were not mistaken. The team engaged in some playful hazing by making their rookies grab cups of joe in full uniform before one of their games against the Cubs.

Thankfully the Brewers content team documented it all for us to enjoy.

The rookie coffee run hits different when you have 9 rookies 🫢 pic.twitter.com/YLb7pxrBKr — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 4, 2024

Little pranks like this are common across not just MLB, but many professional sports. From making rookies wear costumes to the airport, or having rookies carry helmets from the practice field back to the locker room, it’s a rite of passage for many young athletes.

The light hazing can help build camaraderie among a rookie class– and it can make for some great content too.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.