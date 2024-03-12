Advertisement

How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info

This year's Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is set to begin following a thrilling finish in the women’s tournament. Between a heavy favorite, teams looking to jumpstart their NCAA tournament hopes and underdogs aiming to make statements, it’s sure to be another sensational week of hoops at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The action begins on Wednesday with a Round 1 double-header on Peacock. To start things off, No. 12 seed Maryland will face No. 13 Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET (pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET) for the right to take on No. 5 Wisconsin. About 25 minutes after that game concludes, No. 14 Michigan meets No. 11 Penn State, where the winner will move on to play No. 6 Indiana.

There’s plenty to keep your eyes on as things heat up. Zach Edey and the defending conference champion Boilermakers enter as clear favorites and the top seed in consecutive years. Will they clinch their second straight Big Ten tournament title and earn the NCAA tourney’s No. 1 overall seed? Can Wisconsin catch fire after its late-season fall in the standings? Could one of Maryland or Rutgers start a surprising run with an opening-round win? We shall see. Here’s all the information you need for this week’s events.

What is the schedule for the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The tournament begins Wednesday, March 13, and runs through Sunday, March 17. Things officially start on Peacock with two first-round matchups on Wednesday night. A four-game slate is on tap for second-round action on Thursday, while the top-four seeds - No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Nebraska and No. 4 Northwestern - won’t hit the hardwood until Friday’s quarterfinals. Both semifinal matchups will take place on Saturday afternoon, and the final tips off at 3:30 PM EST on Sunday.

What is the full bracket for the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?

There are 14 teams in the tournament’s bracket. Rutgers-Maryland and Michigan-Penn State take care of the No. 14-11 seeds with Thursday’s opening round. No. 5 seed Wisconsin and No. 6 Indiana await the outcomes of these games to find out who they will face on Thursday. The second round will also see No. 8 Michigan State and No. 7 Iowa face off against lower-seeded opponents, including No. 9 Minnesota and No. 10 Ohio State.

For more information on the broadcast schedule and potential matchups, here is the full bracket:

2024 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament winners by year

Here is a list of each Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament champion:

Year

Champion

Score

Runner-Up

Most Outstanding Player

2023

Purdue

67-65

Penn State

Zach Edey, Purdue

2022

Iowa

75-66

Purdue

Keegan Murray, Iowa

2021

Illinois

91-88 (OT)

Ohio State

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

2020

2019

Michigan State

65-60

Michigan

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

2018

Michigan

75-66

Purdue

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

2017

Michigan

71-56

Wisconsin

Derrick Walton, Michigan

2016

Michigan State

66-62

Purdue

Denzel Valentine, Michigan State

2015

Wisconsin

80-69 (OT)

Michigan State

Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

2014

Michigan State

69-55

Michigan

Branden Dawson, Michigan State

2013

Ohio State

50-43

Wisconsin

Aaron Craft, Ohio State

2012

Michigan State

68-64

Ohio State

Draymond Green, Michigan State

2011

Ohio State

71-60

Penn State

Jared Sullinger, Ohio State

2010

Ohio State

90-61

Minnesota

Evan Turner, Ohio State

2009

Purdue

65-61

Ohio State

Robbie Hummel, Purdue

2008

Wisconsin

61-48

Illinois

Marcus Landry, Wisconsin

2007

Ohio State

66-49

Wisconsin

Greg Oden, Ohio State

2006

Iowa

67-60

Ohio State

Jeff Horner, Iowa

2005

Illinois

54-43

Wisconsin

James Augustine, Illinois

2004

Wisconsin

70-53

Illinois

Devin Harris, Wisconsin

2003

Illinois

72-59

Ohio State

Brian Cook, Illinois

2002

Ohio State (vacated)

81-64

Iowa

Boban Savovic, Ohio State

2001

Iowa

63-61

Indiana

Reggie Evans, Iowa

2000

Michigan State

76-61

Illinois

Morris Peterson, Michigan State

1999

Michigan State

67-50

Illinois

Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State

1998

Michigan (vacated)

76-67

Purdue

Robert Traylor, Michigan

Purdue aims to become the Big Ten's first repeat champion since Michigan won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. After another year of dominance, Zach Edey has the chance to capture his second straight Most Outstanding Player award. Michigan State leads the conference with six tournament championships since 1998, but it hasn't appeared in the title game since winning in 2019. Greg Gard's Wisconsin Badgers look to return to the championship game for the first time since 2017 when they fell to Michigan.

Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin have each won the Big Ten tournament three times, while Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana and Nebraska have yet to win. Michigan's 1998 title and Ohio State's 2002 were both erased due to NCAA sanctions.