How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info
This year's Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is set to begin following a thrilling finish in the women’s tournament. Between a heavy favorite, teams looking to jumpstart their NCAA tournament hopes and underdogs aiming to make statements, it’s sure to be another sensational week of hoops at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
The action begins on Wednesday with a Round 1 double-header on Peacock. To start things off, No. 12 seed Maryland will face No. 13 Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET (pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET) for the right to take on No. 5 Wisconsin. About 25 minutes after that game concludes, No. 14 Michigan meets No. 11 Penn State, where the winner will move on to play No. 6 Indiana.
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue looks for top overall seed
There’s plenty to keep your eyes on as things heat up. Zach Edey and the defending conference champion Boilermakers enter as clear favorites and the top seed in consecutive years. Will they clinch their second straight Big Ten tournament title and earn the NCAA tourney’s No. 1 overall seed? Can Wisconsin catch fire after its late-season fall in the standings? Could one of Maryland or Rutgers start a surprising run with an opening-round win? We shall see. Here’s all the information you need for this week’s events.
What is the schedule for the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?
The tournament begins Wednesday, March 13, and runs through Sunday, March 17. Things officially start on Peacock with two first-round matchups on Wednesday night. A four-game slate is on tap for second-round action on Thursday, while the top-four seeds - No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Nebraska and No. 4 Northwestern - won’t hit the hardwood until Friday’s quarterfinals. Both semifinal matchups will take place on Saturday afternoon, and the final tips off at 3:30 PM EST on Sunday.
What is the full bracket for the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?
There are 14 teams in the tournament’s bracket. Rutgers-Maryland and Michigan-Penn State take care of the No. 14-11 seeds with Thursday’s opening round. No. 5 seed Wisconsin and No. 6 Indiana await the outcomes of these games to find out who they will face on Thursday. The second round will also see No. 8 Michigan State and No. 7 Iowa face off against lower-seeded opponents, including No. 9 Minnesota and No. 10 Ohio State.
For more information on the broadcast schedule and potential matchups, here is the full bracket:
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament winners by year
Here is a list of each Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament champion:
Year
Champion
Score
Runner-Up
Most Outstanding Player
2023
Purdue
67-65
Penn State
Zach Edey, Purdue
2022
Iowa
75-66
Purdue
Keegan Murray, Iowa
2021
Illinois
91-88 (OT)
Ohio State
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
2020
—
—
—
—
2019
Michigan State
65-60
Michigan
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
2018
Michigan
75-66
Purdue
Moritz Wagner, Michigan
2017
Michigan
71-56
Wisconsin
Derrick Walton, Michigan
2016
Michigan State
66-62
Purdue
Denzel Valentine, Michigan State
2015
Wisconsin
80-69 (OT)
Michigan State
Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
2014
Michigan State
69-55
Michigan
Branden Dawson, Michigan State
2013
Ohio State
50-43
Wisconsin
Aaron Craft, Ohio State
2012
Michigan State
68-64
Ohio State
Draymond Green, Michigan State
2011
Ohio State
71-60
Penn State
Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
2010
Ohio State
90-61
Minnesota
Evan Turner, Ohio State
2009
Purdue
65-61
Ohio State
Robbie Hummel, Purdue
2008
Wisconsin
61-48
Illinois
Marcus Landry, Wisconsin
2007
Ohio State
66-49
Wisconsin
Greg Oden, Ohio State
2006
Iowa
67-60
Ohio State
Jeff Horner, Iowa
2005
Illinois
54-43
Wisconsin
James Augustine, Illinois
2004
Wisconsin
70-53
Illinois
Devin Harris, Wisconsin
2003
Illinois
72-59
Ohio State
Brian Cook, Illinois
2002
Ohio State (vacated)
81-64
Iowa
Boban Savovic, Ohio State
2001
Iowa
63-61
Indiana
Reggie Evans, Iowa
2000
Michigan State
76-61
Illinois
Morris Peterson, Michigan State
1999
Michigan State
67-50
Illinois
Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State
1998
Michigan (vacated)
76-67
Purdue
Robert Traylor, Michigan
Purdue aims to become the Big Ten's first repeat champion since Michigan won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. After another year of dominance, Zach Edey has the chance to capture his second straight Most Outstanding Player award. Michigan State leads the conference with six tournament championships since 1998, but it hasn't appeared in the title game since winning in 2019. Greg Gard's Wisconsin Badgers look to return to the championship game for the first time since 2017 when they fell to Michigan.
Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin have each won the Big Ten tournament three times, while Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana and Nebraska have yet to win. Michigan's 1998 title and Ohio State's 2002 were both erased due to NCAA sanctions.