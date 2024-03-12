How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info

This year's Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is set to begin following a thrilling finish in the women’s tournament. Between a heavy favorite, teams looking to jumpstart their NCAA tournament hopes and underdogs aiming to make statements, it’s sure to be another sensational week of hoops at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The action begins on Wednesday with a Round 1 double-header on Peacock. To start things off, No. 12 seed Maryland will face No. 13 Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET (pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET) for the right to take on No. 5 Wisconsin. About 25 minutes after that game concludes, No. 14 Michigan meets No. 11 Penn State, where the winner will move on to play No. 6 Indiana.

There’s plenty to keep your eyes on as things heat up. Zach Edey and the defending conference champion Boilermakers enter as clear favorites and the top seed in consecutive years. Will they clinch their second straight Big Ten tournament title and earn the NCAA tourney’s No. 1 overall seed? Can Wisconsin catch fire after its late-season fall in the standings? Could one of Maryland or Rutgers start a surprising run with an opening-round win? We shall see. Here’s all the information you need for this week’s events.

What is the schedule for the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The tournament begins Wednesday, March 13, and runs through Sunday, March 17. Things officially start on Peacock with two first-round matchups on Wednesday night. A four-game slate is on tap for second-round action on Thursday, while the top-four seeds - No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Nebraska and No. 4 Northwestern - won’t hit the hardwood until Friday’s quarterfinals. Both semifinal matchups will take place on Saturday afternoon, and the final tips off at 3:30 PM EST on Sunday.

What is the full bracket for the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?

There are 14 teams in the tournament’s bracket. Rutgers-Maryland and Michigan-Penn State take care of the No. 14-11 seeds with Thursday’s opening round. No. 5 seed Wisconsin and No. 6 Indiana await the outcomes of these games to find out who they will face on Thursday. The second round will also see No. 8 Michigan State and No. 7 Iowa face off against lower-seeded opponents, including No. 9 Minnesota and No. 10 Ohio State.

For more information on the broadcast schedule and potential matchups, here is the full bracket:

2024 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament winners by year

Here is a list of each Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament champion:



Year Champion Score Runner-Up Most Outstanding Player 2023 Purdue 67-65 Penn State Zach Edey, Purdue 2022 Iowa 75-66 Purdue Keegan Murray, Iowa 2021 Illinois 91-88 (OT) Ohio State Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois 2020 — — — — 2019 Michigan State 65-60 Michigan Cassius Winston, Michigan State 2018 Michigan 75-66 Purdue Moritz Wagner, Michigan 2017 Michigan 71-56 Wisconsin Derrick Walton, Michigan 2016 Michigan State 66-62 Purdue Denzel Valentine, Michigan State 2015 Wisconsin 80-69 (OT) Michigan State Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin 2014 Michigan State 69-55 Michigan Branden Dawson, Michigan State 2013 Ohio State 50-43 Wisconsin Aaron Craft, Ohio State 2012 Michigan State 68-64 Ohio State Draymond Green, Michigan State 2011 Ohio State 71-60 Penn State Jared Sullinger, Ohio State 2010 Ohio State 90-61 Minnesota Evan Turner, Ohio State 2009 Purdue 65-61 Ohio State Robbie Hummel, Purdue 2008 Wisconsin 61-48 Illinois Marcus Landry, Wisconsin 2007 Ohio State 66-49 Wisconsin Greg Oden, Ohio State 2006 Iowa 67-60 Ohio State Jeff Horner, Iowa 2005 Illinois 54-43 Wisconsin James Augustine, Illinois 2004 Wisconsin 70-53 Illinois Devin Harris, Wisconsin 2003 Illinois 72-59 Ohio State Brian Cook, Illinois 2002 Ohio State (vacated) 81-64 Iowa Boban Savovic, Ohio State 2001 Iowa 63-61 Indiana Reggie Evans, Iowa 2000 Michigan State 76-61 Illinois Morris Peterson, Michigan State 1999 Michigan State 67-50 Illinois Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State 1998 Michigan (vacated) 76-67 Purdue Robert Traylor, Michigan

Purdue aims to become the Big Ten's first repeat champion since Michigan won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. After another year of dominance, Zach Edey has the chance to capture his second straight Most Outstanding Player award. Michigan State leads the conference with six tournament championships since 1998, but it hasn't appeared in the title game since winning in 2019. Greg Gard's Wisconsin Badgers look to return to the championship game for the first time since 2017 when they fell to Michigan.

Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin have each won the Big Ten tournament three times, while Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana and Nebraska have yet to win. Michigan's 1998 title and Ohio State's 2002 were both erased due to NCAA sanctions.