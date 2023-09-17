How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game this afternoon on CBS

Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL games on BCS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.

Plus, just in time for football season, you can get half-off an annual Paramount+ plan when you pay for the full year up front. That’s just $2.50 per month for the Essential tier or $5 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME!