How to watch Arkansas football vs. Missouri State on live stream plus game time

Gabe Hauari, Nashville Tennessean
The Arkansas Razorbacks football team is scheduled to host the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas, ranked No. 11 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, is 2-0 on the season. The Razorbacks beat South Carolina 44-30 last Saturday.

Missouri State is 2-0 on the season after beating UT Martin 35-30 last Thursday.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game.

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 17

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Online live stream: ESPN+ / SEC Network+

ESPN+ and SEC Network+ are online streaming platforms that require a subscription.

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas football head coach. Bobby Petrino is the Missouri State football head coach.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How to watch Arkansas football vs. Missouri State on live stream

