WATCH: Alabama football's Jalen Milroe throws out first pitch before Alabama baseball game

Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe showed off his arm ahead of A-Day by throwing out the first pitch ahead of Alabama baseball's Friday night matchup with Arkansas.

The No. 17 Crimson Tide (22-11, 4-8 SEC) is hosting No. 1 Arkansas (29-3, 11-1 SEC) for a weekend conference series. With the A-Day spring football scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, it makes for a busy sports weekend in Tuscaloosa.

The crowd at Sewell-Thomas Stadium cheered Milroe on as he took the mound. Milroe's pitch wasn't much of a fastball. He opted for a more football-style lob pass than a traditional baseball pitch but still sent it right over the middle of the plate. The redshirt junior quarterback will start for the Crimson Tide in the fall and look to build off a strong 2023 campaign under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama baseball, meanwhile, is looking to pull a major upset over the top-ranked team in the country, much like Milroe and the Crimson Tide football team did in its SEC Championship victory over Georgia. The Razorbacks are the unanimous No. 1 team in the USA Today Coaches Poll and have dominated in SEC play so far, but the Crimson Tide have had success in home conference series this season, winning series 2-1 against both Tennessee and South Carolina.

A-Day will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, while Alabama baseball's second series game against the Razorbacks will be at 5 p.m.. Game three of the series will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.

April 9, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) throws pass routes during practice in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football Jalen Milroe throws first pitch at Alabama baseball game