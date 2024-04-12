What channel is Alabama football A-Day game? Time, TV for Kalen DeBoer's first spring game

The next "first" of the Kalen DeBoer era will occur on Saturday when Alabama football plays host to A-Day.

DeBoer will coach in his first spring game with the Crimson Tide after Nick Saban took part in the annual spring game for 17 seasons as the coach. But Saban retired in January and handed the program over to DeBoer, who joined the Crimson Tide from Washington.

A-Day will serve as one last big audition for the current roster. Then on Monday, the spring window of the transfer portal will open up. That will give DeBoer and company a chance to add other talent that wasn't available after he dealt with a fairly picked-over transfer portal when he took the job. The spring game will not only serve as an audition but also a chance for DeBoer and his staff to see where it needs to add talent via the portal.

Here's how to watch the game.

What channel is Alabama football A-Day spring game?

The Alabama football A-Day spring game will be broadcast on ESPN. Streaming options include Fubo TV, which includes the opportunity for a free trial.

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

A-DAY: Behind the scenes with Alabama football: What it's like to be with the team on A-Day

Alabama football A-Day start time

Date: Saturday, April 13

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Alabama will hold its annual A-Day spring game on Saturday, April 13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football A-Day channel today: Time, TV for spring game