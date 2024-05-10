WATCH: Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer throws out first pitch at Alabama baseball game

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer threw out the first pitch Friday to open Alabama baseball's final home series of the season against LSU.

DeBoer followed in the footsteps of starting quarterback Jalen Milroe, who threw out the first pitch to open Alabama's home series against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide upset the then-No. 1 Razorbacks by winning that series two games to one.

DeBoer was seen pregame talking with Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn and greeted each of the Crimson Tide players following his pitch. He was greeted enthusiastically by the fans at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, who cheered on the newest coach in Tuscaloosa as he took the mound.

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer just threw out the first pitch at Alabama’s last home series of the season vs. LSU pic.twitter.com/yfEisibL6O — Cade Hampton (@cadebh13) May 10, 2024

DeBoer's pitch wasn't over the plate like Milroe's, as it went outside. but still found the glove of pitcher Alton Davis II. DeBoer has now dabbled in two non-football sports this week, as he spent Wednesday playing in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am in Birmingham along with his predecessor, Nick Saban.

