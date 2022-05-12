Watch 7-Year-Old's Astonishing Comeback After Losing Shoe In The 200-Meter

Seven-year-old Talaya Crawford shrugged off a problem with her shoe at the start of a 200-meter track race to power back and defeat her rivals.

Crawford was forced to turn around and step back into her shoe after it came loose soon after the starting pistol.

At the back of the pack, her chances of victory looked impossible. But she overtook her opponents one by one and crossed the line first at the AAU track meet at Northwest High School in Omaha, Nebraska.

Her father, the undefeated world boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford, shared the footage of her inspiring feat on Instagram.

“She just doesn’t have a clue how much she just motivated me,” Crawford wrote. “This is the definition of not giving [up], heart and grit. She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity.”

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.