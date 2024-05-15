Watch 49ers QB Purdy throw out first pitch before Giants-Dodgers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It's no secret that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a good arm -- and that applies to both football and baseball.

The star signal-caller and reigning NFC champion threw out the first pitch before the San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game on Tuesday evening at Oracle Park, delivering a heater that pitcher Kyle Harrison couldn't quite handle in front of a roaring Bay Area crowd.

Brock Purdy throws out the first pitch ... and Kyle Harrison almost catches it 😂 pic.twitter.com/qLLk6fgtWN — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 15, 2024

Purdy is no stranger to baseball, as he played shortstop and second base for two years in high school and credits the sport for his ability to easily change arm angles as a quarterback. His father, Shawn Purdy, spent eight years in minor league baseball as a right-handed relief pitcher, and three of those seasons came in the Giants organization.

The younger Purdy's baseball roots were on display Tuesday as he handled the pressure of throwing a successful first pitch with ease. Purdy's 49ers teammate Fred Warner, however, can't say as much after he whiffed his chance to make it anywhere near the plate at the Giants' home opener.

It’s a good thing Fred Warner can hit 😬 pic.twitter.com/Wij59J6yur — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 5, 2024

While Warner eventually blamed his bad first pitch on a lack of sleep thanks to his newborn baby, Purdy's own recent life event appeared to have him refreshed after he married his college sweetheart Jenna in March.

Purdy's offseason last year was marred by a UCL injury to his throwing elbow and subsequent surgery, but the 49ers quarterback's arm looks better than ever as San Francisco looks to return to the Super Bowl during the 2024 NFL season.

