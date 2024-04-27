WATCH: 49ers 4th-round draft pick Isaac Guerendo makes tackle breaking look easy

Adding running back depth was such a priority for the 49ers in this year’s draft that they traded two fifth-round picks to slide up to No. 129 in the fourth round to take Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo.

The raw numbers for Guerendo aren’t super impressive. He rushed for 1,392 yards and 17 touchdowns on 231 college carries. He added 358 receiving yards and one touchdown on 42 catches.

Watching him tells a much different story than the numbers though, and it’s clear from his one season at Lousiville that his lack of statistical production hard more to do with injury problems during his time at Wisconsin than his overall talent.

Check out these highlights of the 49ers’ newest RB:

49ers RB Isaac Guerendo: What a 4.33 looks like pic.twitter.com/kPJTzit5OY — KP (@KP_Show) April 27, 2024

NFL scout to me on new #49ers RB Isaac Guerendo: “Think big bodied Raheem Mostert. He can be that good, just needs to finish runs better. But, the vision & speed, he’s Mostert Jr” 👀🤯 6'0", 221 pounds, 41.5" vertical, 4.33 40! A STEAL 🚨💯🎥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nlov3iVeMQ — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire