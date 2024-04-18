How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft Streaming Online on Sling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After a record-breaking Super Bowl, the 2024-25 NFL regular season begins with the NFL Draft this month, with a new slate of rookies entering the league. The Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers) are expected to select USC-star quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

More from Variety

Want to livestream the 2024 NFL Draft online? The player selection event broadcasts live from Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. And the best way to watch is with Sling TV.

$50 $60 17% off

Get: Sling Orange + Blue

Sling is a live TV streaming service that carries all three networks online with the Sling Orange + Blue package — along with 43 other channels, including FS1, MSNBC, Discovery Channel, USA Network, Disney Channel and HGTV. You can stream the pro football event on Sling through your phone, tablet, computer or smart TV (via the Sling TV app).

Right now, the Sling Orange + Blue package goes for $50/month for the first month — a $10 discount (it’s $60/month afterwards). Sling lets you watch the NFL Draft live on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

$50 $60 17% off

Get: Sling Orange + Blue

For NFL games with additional fantasy football information — like every touchdown scored and individual player stats on game day — you can add the NFL RedZone premium cable network to Sling Orange + Blue with the “Sports Extra” add-on, which goes for an additional cost of $11/month. It includes NFL RedZone, as well as NBA TV, SEC Network, ESPNews, NHL Network, MLB Strike Zone and other sports channels.

Right now, you can get Sling Orange + Blue with the “Sports Extra” add-on for $219 for four months — a $61 savings.

Get: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra

All Sling packages include live TV over the internet, on-demand movie and TV titles, 50 hours of cloud DVR storage and up to three streams across devices at once. The included DVR lets you record the NFL Draft to watch a replay back on-demand if you can’t watch the NFL Draft live.

Stream the 2024 NFL Draft and most of the NFL regular season with Sling TV, below:

Get: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.