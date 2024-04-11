How to Watch the 2024 Masters Live Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2024 Masters tees off today. Many of the best golfers in the country — 88 of them to be exact — will meet at the Augusta National Golf Club, marking the first major stop on the PGA Tour.

The 2024 Masters kicks off on Thursday, Apr. 11 and will run through Sunday, Apr. 14. While there will be around 40,000 people in Augusta to see the anticipated tournament in person, there are also plenty of ways to watch the event live from home. The 2024 Masters will broadcast live across CBS and ESPN.

The best way to watch the tournament without cable is on Paramount+, whose Showtime tier has access to both CBS and ESPN for the most comprehensive coverage. Plus, they’re currently offering a free trial.

You can also stream the 2024 Masters live online through a variety of Live TV streamers that have CBS, such as DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+.

All eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to gain his second green jacket this week. He’s inarguably the best golfer on the green this week, having only lost to one golfer in the last three tournaments. That being said, there’s always a possibility that Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele (who will both play with Scheffler in the first two rounds) could push the No. 1 aside. Jordan Spieth, looking for a fourth major and second green jacket, also stands a chance.

Check out the full 2024 Masters schedule below

Thursday, Apr. 11:

Holes 4,5 and 6: 8:45 a.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+)

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+)

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+)

Welcome to The Masters: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (ESPN)

First-round coverage: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Apr. 12:

Holes 4,5 and 6: 8:45 a.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+)

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+)

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+)

Welcome to The Masters: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Second-round coverage: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Apr. 13:

Holes 4,5 and 6: 10:15 a.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+)

Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+)

Holes 15 and 16: 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Masters on CBS: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Apr. 14:

Holes 4,5 and 6: 10:15 a.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+)

Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m. (ESPN+, Paramount+

Holes 15 and 16: 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Masters on CBS: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

