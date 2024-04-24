If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2024 Madrid Open is in full swing. With world No. 1 Novak Djokovic out, tournament No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz has the chance to make history on home soil by winning the Madrid Open for the third year in a row. His main competition will be the tournament No. 1 Jannik Sinner, and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

If you’re looking to watch all the clay court action from the U.S., read on. Below is a quick guide on how to watch the 2024 Madrid Open online without cable, including an easy way to get free Madrid Open livestreams (legally).

How to Watch Madrid Open Online

In the U.S., the Madrid Open is being broadcast exclusively on Tennis Channel. That means cord-cutters will need to get a live TV streaming service that carries Tennis Channel if they want to watch matches live online. Below are some of the best live TV streaming services that carry Tennis Channel, plus full pricing details for each service.

Stream Madrid Open on fubo

With Tennis Channel in all of its packages, fubo is our favorite way to watch the 2024 Madrid Open without cable. The service’s most affordable plan is the Pro package, which starts with a seven-day free trial and costs $79.99 a month after that. Besides Tennis Channel, the Pro package gets you more than 190 channels.

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream Madrid Open on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service to use for Madrid Open livestreams is DirecTV Stream. To watch Tennis Channel on DirecTV Stream, you’ll need the service’s Choice package. This plan costs $108.99 a month after a five-day free trial and carries a total of more than 125 channels. See DirecTV Stream deals here.

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream Madrid Open on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV carries Tennis Channel in its Sports add-on. This add-on costs $9.99 a month, on top of the Hulu + Live TV subscription price of $76.99 a month. Before you pay anything, you’ll get a three-day free trial to check out the service.

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Stream Madrid Open on Sling

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly way to watch the Madrid Open without cable, check out Sling. Packages start at just $40 a month, and you can get Tennis Channel through the Sports Extra add-on, which costs an additional $11 a month. See Sling deals here.

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling’s add-ons.

Can You Get a Free Madrid Open Livestream?

If you’re looking to (legally) livestream the Madrid Open for free, be sure to take advantage of the free trials from DirecTV Stream, fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. Linked together, one after the other, they’ll equate to 15 days of free streaming. This will let you watch the whole Madrid Open tournament for free — just remember to cancel each subscription before it ends.

When is the Madrid Open? 2024 Tournament Schedule

The 2024 Madrid Open kicked off on Wednesday, April 24, and runs through Sunday, May 5. Here’s the full schedule of tournament events (times in ET):

Wednesday, April 24: ATP & WTA 1st Round

Thursday, April 25: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st & 2nd Round

Friday, April 26: ATP & WTA 2nd Round

Saturday, April 27: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round

Sunday, April 28: ATP & WTA 3rd Round

Monday, April 29: ATP 3rd Round, WTA Last 16

Tuesday, April 30: ATP Last 16, WTA Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 1: ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 2: ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Semifinals

Friday, May 3: ATP Semifinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals

Saturday, May 4: ATP Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final

Sunday, May 5: ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final

