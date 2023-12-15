Washington State standout WR Josh Kelly to transfer to Texas Tech football

The Texas Tech football team has some reinforcements coming at the offensive skill positions.

The Red Raiders received a commitment from Washington State transfer wide receiver Josh Kelly on Friday. Kelly announced his pledge via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Kelly is coming off a redshirt junior season that saw him lead the Cougars with 923 yards and eight touchdowns on 61 receptions. His WSU bio lists him at a 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds. Kelly began his career at Fresno State.

This past season, Kelly had three games with at least 130 yards receiving, including 159 and three scores against Oregon State.

In four seasons with the Bulldogs (including his redshirt year of 2019, in which he appeared in one game), Kelly caught 63 passes for 931 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas Tech previously had receivers Jerand Bradley and Myles Price enter their names into the transfer portal. In addition to Xavier White exhausting his eligibility after Saturday's Independence Bowl, the Red Raiders are set to lose their top three receivers from the 2023 season.

Earlier this week, Tech got a commitment from receiver Caleb Douglas, a transfer from the Florida Gators.

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Josh Kelly (3) against the Northern Colorado Bears in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football lands Washington State WR Josh Kelly via transfer portal