Washington State, Oregon State football could be on Fox, CW

May 5—Washington State and Oregon State are finalizing a television deal with The CW and Fox for 13 of their combined football games this fall, per a report by John Canzano.

Canzano is a prominent independent reporter, columnist and radio host based in Oregon.

Per the report, 10 of the games would be televised on The CW with Fox taking the other three.

Fox's games would include WSU's home game against Texas Tech (Sept. 7), the "Pac-2" matchup between the Cougars and Beavers (Nov. 23) and the Civil War rivalry game between OSU and Oregon (Sept. 14).

The Pac-12 Network would handle the production side and a formal announcement is expected later this month, per Canzano.

WSU and OSU next season are playing a football scheduling alliance with the Mountain West Conference while remaining the only two programs left in the Pac-12.

WSU's Jones, Wells invited to G League camp

Washington State's Isaac Jones, Jaylen Wells and 42 other pro-basketball hopefuls were invited to next week's NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago, it was announced.

The camp is a three-day event, May 13-14, that gives NBA draft prospects a chance to showcase their skills in front of pro scouts, coaches and front-office executives.

The athletes will participate in five-on-five games as well as strength and agility drills.

Jones and Wells were members of the 2023-24 WSU men's basketball team that went 25-10, finished No. 2 in the last season of the full Pac-12 Conference and went to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 16 years.

Jones, who also played one year at Idaho, is out of eligibility, so pro basketball is the next step of his career.

The 6-foot-9 forward, who also recently competed in the Portsmouth Invitational All-Star tournament, led WSU with 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.

Wells has one year of eligibility remaining, but has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal in addition to putting his name in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-8 forward shot 42% from 3 and tallied 12.6 points per game last season.

WSU football lands three transfers

The WSU football team last week added a pair of defensive backs from UNVL and an offensive lineman from Northern Colorado to bolster its depth for the upcoming season.

Those three players are Runnin' Rebels safety Jerrae Williams and cornerback Ricky Johnson and UNC lineman Austin Lawrence.

Williams is a graduate transfer and former walk-on who totaled 24 tackles and one interception last season. He had 52 tackles and two picks during the 2022 season.

Johnson had 35 tackles and six passes defensed last year. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Lawrence is a Puyallup, Wash., product with two or three years left, pending a medical redshirt. He hails from the same university that produced former WSU starting lineman Grant Stephens.

