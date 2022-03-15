Washington re-signs veteran center Tyler Larsen

On a day when the Washington Commanders lost Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff, they kept one of their top reserves in town.

On Monday, John Keim of ESPN reported that Washington had agreed to terms with Larsen, ensuring his return for 2022. Larsen, 30, spent the 2021 season with the Commanders after spending the previous five seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Originally an undrafted free agent from Utah State, Larsen entered the NFL in 2014 with the Miami Dolphins. He was released during final cuts and signed with the then-Washington Redskins in 2015. Larsen spent the offseason with Washington and again was released during final cuts.

Larsen appeared in 68 games for the Panthers, making 18 starts. With Washington in 2021, Larsen appeared in nine games, starting three games before injuring his Achilles in a December loss to Dallas. He was one of four centers who started for Washington in 2021 and played well before his injury.

OL Tyler Larsen expected to sign a contract with Washington today, per source. Larsen injured his Achilles last season, but was a valuable backup C. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2022

Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post confirmed Larsen’s deal was for one year.