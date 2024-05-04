Washington and Lee and Roanoke advance to the ODAC Women’s Lacrosse Finals

LEXINGTON/SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Top seeded and 7th ranked Washington and Lee won big over the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets 19-1. It was the 14th straight win for the Generals. The second-seeded and 13th-ranked Roanoke women’s lacrosse team cruised past the third-seeded and 22nd-ranked Shenandoah Hornets 14-3 in a conference semifinal contest at Kerr Stadium.

It will be Washington and Lee hosting Roanoke in the ODAC Finals Sunday at 1pm.

