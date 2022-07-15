Washington Huskies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Washington Huskies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Washington Huskies Preview

Washington 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

UW Schedule & Analysis

Jaxson Kirkland, OT Sr.

It was a rough year for the Washington offensive front, but Kirkland was still terrific. The 6-7, 310-pound NFL talent is a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 blocker after earning honorable mention honors in 2019.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE Jr.

One of the nation’s best pass rushers, the 6-4, 241-pound junior was an All-American and First Team All-Pac-12 star in 2020 but missed most of last year hurt.

He came up with 13 tackles with seven sacks and three forced fumbles in 2020, and last year he made eight tackles with a sack before suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

Tuli Letuligasenoa, DT Jr.

A powerful run stopper in the middle, the 6-1, 313-pound junior earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors last year. He made 64 tackles with a sack and four tackles for loss with an interception over the last three seasons.

Kristopher Moll, LB Sr.

A fantastic all-around defender for UAB, the 6-2, 215-pound tweener of a linebacker made 232 tackles with 12 sacks and 27 tackles for loss with five forced fumbles and eight broken up passes. He was a two-time First Team All-Conference USA defender.

Cam Bright, LB Sr.

A terrific player at Pitt, he made 177 tackles with 9.5 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, and recovered three fumbles – with one for a touchdown – in his four years. The 6-0, 219-pounder can move.

Carson Bruener, LB Soph.

A rising star in the linebacking corps, the 6-2, 224-pounder was one of the team’s top tacklers with 70 stops with an interception and two forced fumbles despite starting just five of his 11 games.

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB Jr.

Just when it seemed like the 6-1, 230-pounder was about to break out, he suffered an injury and missed half of last season. Even so he made 51 tackles with two tackles for loss in six games, and has 147 stops with four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss over the last three years. If and when he’s 100% healthy, he’s much, much higher on this list.

Story continues

Victor Curne, OG Jr.

Will he play tackle or guard? The 6-4, 320-pound junior is more of a pro prospect on the inside – where he’ll likely play this year – but he’s been an all-star at right tackle for the Huskies.

Jordan Perryman, CB Sr.

The 6-0, 198-pound transfer from UC Davis was an FCS All-American and two-time All-Big Sky star. Last year he made 63 tackles with an interception and 12 broken up passes with two fumble recoveries for the Aggies. This season he should step right into a starting corner job.

Jalen McMillan, WR Soph.

A potentially dangerous pro prospect who should rock in the new offense, he caught 39 passes for 479 yards and three touchdowns – averaging over 12 yards per catch – last season.

Washington Huskies Preview

Washington 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

UW Schedule & Analysis

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1