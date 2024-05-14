Washington Commanders OTA report: Rookies and veterans take the field together, all eyes on Jayden Daniels

ASHBURN, VA (WAVY) – On a rainy day in Ashburn, the Washington Commanders began “phase three” of the offseason training program. Rookies were on the field with veterans for the first time this offseason.

Commanders second overall pick Jayden Daniels wasn’t made available to media Tuesday but his teammates and coaches spoke glowingly of the 23-year old.

“Right off the bat you can tell he’s extremely talented,” said tight end Zach Ertz. “It jumps out at you when you’re on the field with him.”

New Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is also learning Daniels’ skillset, but it’s clear the 2023 Heisman trophy winner is willing to put the work in.

“He has a plan for studying, for practice, for watching film,” Kingsbury said after practice on Tuesday. “He knows where he wants to go. To be that young and to come in with that mindset is really encouraging.”

James Kattato has more in the report above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.