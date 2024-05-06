Washburn football alum to workout for Broncos

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After starting with Ichabod football in 2017, Collin Wilson’s time has officially wrapped up with the Ichabods. However, he’s not done playing the game he loves.

Wilson received an invite to the Denver Broncos’ rookie minicamp, he tells 27 News. The Washburn Rural graduate played in four games for WU in 2023, catching six passes for 60 yards. His best season was in 2019, when he racked up 543 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Wilson plans to fly to Denver on Thursday, May 9 before the first full day of camp with the Broncos on Friday, May 10.

