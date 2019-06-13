Warriors reveal new logo for next season: Can you spot the changes?
As if the Golden State Warriors didn’t already have enough going on, the team introduced a new logo on Wednesday.
Perhaps as a ploy to distract the world from the fact that Kevin Durant ruptured his right Achilles tendon in an NBA Finals game he probably shouldn’t have been playing in, Golden State made the announcement around the same time Durant made the depressing revelation that he had indeed torn his Achilles, complete with a sad photo from his post-op hospital bed.
Sorry, Warriors. Didn’t work. We didn’t notice this news until long after the Durant update.
The reveal
But anyhow. Here’s the logo that will coincide with the team’s move from Oakland to San Francisco next season.
The updated logo for next season has a fresh look.
It depicts a more accurate portrayal of the Bay Bridge and uses a custom font. pic.twitter.com/oqpEsmgHwM
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2019
So what exactly is new?
That looks ... familiar. Golden State touted a custom font and “more accurate depiction of the Bay Bridge” in the reveal.
Sorry guys. We’re not seeing it.
Thankfully, the good people at sportslogos.net have it covered.
Here’s a side-by side comparison of the old logo and the new one.
Old Golden State Warriors logo vs the new one. Subtle key changes pic.twitter.com/Rt4oNIKCJl
— 𝚔𝚒𝚛𝚞𝚝𝚒 (@kiruti) June 12, 2019
Ah, there it is
So it looks like we’ve got some new crossbars in the bridge stanchion and a bolder font for the lettering. Cool deal.
Thanks for the heads up, guys.
We’ll divert our attention back to Game 6 and the drama that will be Durant’s free agency and recovery.
More from Yahoo Sports:
Mariano Rivera on David Ortiz shooting: 'It was hard to see that'
Durant reportedly still a top free agent target despite injury