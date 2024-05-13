Warriors release highlights of Chris Paul’s best moments this season

Chris Paul’s inaugural season with the Golden State Warriors is in the history books. The veteran guard played in 58 games for Steve Kerr’s team, averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range. Interestingly, Paul willingly accepted a role off Golden State’s bench.

When healthy, Paul was a valuable member of the Warriors roster. He stepped in for Steph Curry when required, and he helped organize the second unit when on the floor. Paul was a reliable member of Golden State’s rotation. Unfortunately for the Warriors, his presence wasn’t enough to help them contend for a championship.

Paul has one more year remaining on his current contract, where he is set to earn $30 million. However, that year is non-guaranteed. As such, the Warriors could potentially waive the veteran to ease their cap space issues and to allow Paul to find a new team in free agency.

Despite an uncertain future with the franchise, Golden State’s social media team recently released a highlight package of Paul’s best moments from the 2023-24 season.

You can watch the full highlight reel by clicking on the embedded video above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire