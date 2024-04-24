Chris Paul’s future could lie away from the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors acquired Chris Paul as part of the trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. He played 58 games for Steve Kerr’s team this season, averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 44.1% shooting from the field and 37.1% shooting from the perimeter.

Paul has a team option on his contract for next season worth $30 million. The Warriors are expected to decline that option, which would allow the veteran ball-handler to enter unrestricted free agency in the summer. According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Warriors could decide not to bring the veteran guard back next season.

“It’s highly unlikely Chris Paul will be back with the Warriors next season,” Helin wrote. “It’s not that Steve Kerr or anyone else is unhappy with his play — this was the best Golden State’s non-Curry minutes have been in years, and much of that was thanks to Paul. It’s just a financial situation where the Warriors are trying to cut back on their steep tax bill, and another team will likely offer CP3 more money than the Warriors want to pay their backup point guard.”

The Warriors could prefer to continue developing some of their younger talent rather than bring Paul back for a second season with the team. Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody could benefit from additional on-ball reps, and Paul’s departure would undoubtedly open those up.

The Warriors have some tough decisions to make during the summer. Whether to bring Paul back will be one of them.

