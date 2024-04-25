Warriors land Arizona Wildcats forward in second round of NBA mock draft

While the NFL Draft is taking center stage in the sports world this week, it’s never too early to look ahead to the NBA Draft. With the Golden State Warriors’ 2023-24 season already wrapped up, Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy Jr. will have extra time to prepare for June’s draft.

Despite having a head start on draft preparation, the Warriors still only have one second-round pick in the back half of the second round. While that could change when the offseason gets underway, the Warriors currently only hold one second-round pick.

In the latest NBA mock draft from Sports Illustrated’s Draft Digest, the Warriors added a forward from the Arizona Wildcats in the second round. With the No. 53 overall pick in the mock draft, Draft Digest inked Arizona’s Pelle Larsson to the Warriors.

Read the full mock draft via Sports Illustrated’s Draft Digest here.

The Swedish 23-year-old played two seasons in the Pac-12, one season with the Utah Utes and one season with the Arizona Wildcats. On the way to earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors, Larsson averaged 12.8 points on 51.9% shooting from the field with 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 36 games.

Larsson notched a season-high 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field to go along with eight assists and seven boards in a win against his former team, Utah. Larsson scored 21 of more points in four different games in his final season in Tuscon.

