Warriors’ Klay Thompson late scratch on Friday vs. Hornets

With Jonathan Kuminga already set to miss Friday’s road contest against the Charlotte Hornets, another key member of the Golden State Warriors was ruled out before the opening buzzer.

Before tipoff, veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson was a late scratch and will miss the game on Friday in Charlotte due to right knee tendinitis.

Klay Thompson a late scratch for Warriors tonight with R knee tendinitis.

Chris Paul will start in the backcourt alongside Stephen Curry. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 29, 2024

Thompson has been heating up of late, scoring 15 or more points in each of the Warriors’ last seven games. During that span, Thompson is averaging 20.4 points on 47.7% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc.

Without Thompson, veteran point guard Chris Paul will enter the starting lineup. Moses Moody and rookie Brandin Podziemski could see an increased role against the Hornets with both Kuminga and Thompson set to miss the game on Friday.

The Warriors will tip off against the Hornets at 4 p.m. PT in Charlotte on Friday.

