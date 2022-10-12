Warriors' Klay Thompson hilariously swoops bench seat from Ryan Rollins

Klay hilariously swoops bench seat from rookie Rollins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Being a rookie in any professional sport comes with its share of hazing as the young players attempt to earn the respect of the veteran players.

It is even more challenging when that team is the Warriors, who are coming off a 2022 NBA championship, their fourth in eight seasons. Golden State's second-round pick Ryan Rollins received a welcome-to-the-NBA moment from Klay Thompson in the Warriors' preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Hollins was on the bench for the game when Thompson gave the 20-year-old a reminder of where the veteran guard likes to sit on the bench.

With his seat cushion in hand, Thompson had the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft move out of the seat and head to the floor.

The rookie might be welcoming this type of hazing from the veterans on the team as he works on gaining their trust, especially if they need to count on him at some point in the 2022-23 NBA season.

