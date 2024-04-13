Warriors, Kings' NBA play-in picture entering regular-season finales originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Another day of NBA basketball has come and gone, and both the Warriors and Kings played games Friday that had major postseason implications.

With both Northern California teams locked into NBA Play-In Tournament spots, now the focus is on where Golden State and Sacramento will finish in the standings when they play their regular-season finales on Sunday, thus determining who they'll face in the tourney.

The Warriors and Kings both fell in the Western Conference standings Friday -- Golden State after its 114-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center, and Sacramento following a 108-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies to jump from No. 10 to No. 8.

As of Friday night, the Kings (45-36) are the No. 9 seed in the West, down from No. 8 before the loss, and the Warriors (45-36) fell from No. 9 back down to No. 10.

If the season ended now, here's how the West's play-in bracket would look, via NBA.com:

The Kings and Warriors would face off as the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds, respectively, in the play-in's first game, with the winner advancing to face the winner of a Suns-Lakers matchup and the loser going home. From there, either the Kings or Warriors would advance to play the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA first-round playoff series.

As far as when the games would take place, the 7-8 game would be Tuesday, the 9-10 game would be Wednesday and the 7-8 loser vs. 9-10 winner game would be Friday, with the 2024 NBA playoffs scheduled to start next Saturday.

With just one regular-season game remaining for each team this Sunday, the Warriors and Kings both still have a chance to grab the West's No. 8 seed. But there's no denying that with the way things stand now, a rematch of last postseason's epic Warriors-Kings clash would be a play-in game to remember.

