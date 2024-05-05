Warriors earn senior night win over Pierce City Eagles

May 4—McAuley Catholic hosted Pierce City on Friday night for a senior night baseball game. The Warriors (4-11) trailed 5-4 heading into their final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh. They managed to score the two runs they needed for a 6-5 walk-off victory.

McAuley's starting pitcher Rocco Bazzano-Joseph pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed five runs — one earned — on four hits and two walks. He struck out nine Eagles and exited the game in the sixth inning after Pierce City took a 6-5 lead.

Brek Sickman pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and only allowed one hit while striking out two.

Sickman led the offense with his two hits in three at-bats and two RBIs. Tripp Miller added two RBIs on his 1-for-3 performance. Case Richards scored twice for McAuley, drew two walks and went 1 for 2 at the plate.

Maverick Grimsley led the Eagles (9-10) going 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Pierce City's Lucas Knight started the game and made it into the fifth but was pulled after 4 2/3 innings of work. He allowed four runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out six Warriors.

Layton Mack pitched the last 1 2/3 innings before McAuley walked it off with one out in the seventh. Mack allowed two runs on five walks and no hits. He struck out two batters.