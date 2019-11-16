Warriors' D'Angelo Russell out at least two weeks with thumb sprain

The Warriors suffered another injury blow as guard D'Angelo Russell will miss at least two weeks with a thumb sprain. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It keeps getting worse for the Golden State Warriors.

The team with just two wins to start the year will now be without its biggest offseason acquisition as guard D'Angelo Russell is expected to miss two weeks with a thumb injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Russell suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday’s loss to Boston and would not return to the game. X-rays were negative and the team waited for the results of an MRI on Saturday before making a determination on his status.

For those keeping score at home, that means the Warriors now have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Kevin Looney, Damion Lee and Russell all out with injuries.

Russell, for the most part, has been solid in his time with the Warriors. He’s shooting 45 percent from the field and averaging 24.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while playing at least 30 minutes per night.

Golden State, meanwhile, is 2-11 on the year and has lost six games in a row.

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports: