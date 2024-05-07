Warriors could cut Klay Thompson’s salary in half for next contract

The Golden State Warriors head into the free agency period with questions surrounding Klay Thompson’s future with the franchise. The veteran sharpshooter will be an unrestricted free agent. He will undoubtedly have interest from other teams around the NBA. Golden State’s desire to cut its tax bill may impact how much they will pay Thompson to keep him around.

According to Spotrac’s NBA cap expert, Keith Smith, the Warriors could look to slice Thompson’s salary in half. This season, he earned $43.2 million. He will be entering his age-34 season later this year and is no longer the All-Star he once was, although he is still a high-level role player.

“Golden State needs to be firm here,” Smith wrote. “Thompson made $43.2 million last year. Ideally, the Warriors would cut that figure in half. Something in the range of $20-$22 million feels fair. You’re acknowledging and paying for everything Thompson has meant to the franchise, while also acknowledging he’s a lessened, but still valuable player…at the right price…The far more important matter is the number of years that Golden State locks into for Thompson. This needs to be year-to-year territory now, and if it’s a two-year deal, the second season has to be something the team has control over.”

Thompson may have bigger deals from other teams around the NBA. He may also have opportunities for a bigger role within a team’s rotation. However, if he wishes to remain in the Bay Area and fight for titles alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, he may need to make some sacrifices.

Having previously stated his desire to retire with the franchise, Thompson could have some tough decisions to make in the coming months, which could alter how the Warriors roster looks heading into next season.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire