Report: Mutual interest between Klay Thompson and Orlando Magic

The first domino to fall during the Golden State Warriors highly-anticipated offseason will likely involve four-time champion Klay Thompson. The five-time NBA All-Star sharpshooter is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he reportedly already has suitors outside of the Bay Area.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is mutual interest between the Orlando Magic and Thompson. In an appearance on Fan Duel TV’s Run It Back, Charania reported Thompson is a name to keep an eye on for the Magic.

Via @RunItBackFDTV on Twitter:

"The Magic can open up an excess of sixty million dollars in cap space this off season…One name to keep an eye on, Klay Thompson, I'm told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson."@ShamsCharania on the Magic's future plans. 📺: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/ENhJn68hmM — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 6, 2024

Coming off a loss in Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the postseason, the Orlando Magic are expected to have open cap space and spend in free agency. The Magic will have the chance to build around the impressive young core of Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.

Thompson is coming off an up-and-down season with the Warriors, during which he came off the bench for the first time in his decorated career. The 34-year-old averaged 17.9 points on 43.2% shooting from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Free agency is set to begin on June 30 when the new league year gets underway.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire