Warriors at Celtics Game 4: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

The Golden State Warriors will try to bounce back from a loss at TD Garden on Friday, as they face the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Klay Thompson had his best game of the series in Game 3 and combined with Steph Curry to score 56 points, but the Warriors managed to score just 100 as a team in the 116-100 loss.

Draymond Green bluntly criticized his own play after being held to just two points, four rebounds and three assists.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Friday’s Game 4 between the Warriors and Celtics.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, June 10

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Warriors at Celtics Game 4 injury report

Warriors: Steph Curry (left foot soreness) is probable. Andre Iguodala (right knee inflammation) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) are questionable. James Wiseman (right knee injury management) is out.

Celtics: Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) is out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Draymond Green

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Steph Curry

G Klay Thompson

Boston Celtics

F Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

C Robert Williams III

G Marcus Smart

G Jaylen Brown

