Warriors assistant coach linked to Cleveland Cavaliers vacancy

Kenny Atkinson could emerge as a head coaching candidate for the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Thursday (May 23), the Eastern Conference franchise dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff. Cleveland will begin a wide-reaching search to find the best candidate to help them build upon their second-round exit in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors assistant is an early front-runner for the position. Atkinson has previously worked with Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert during his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets. Both players are now key parts of Cleveland’s rotation.

“Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and GM Mike Gansey will start to formulate a list in coming days, but one candidate to monitor: Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson,” Wojnarowski reported. “He coached Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert to playoffs with Nets.”

Atkinson is in his 15th year on an NBA coaching staff. He’s been an assistant coach for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers and Warriors. He was also the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets between 2016 and 2020.

Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and GM Mike Gansey will start to formulate a list in coming days, but one candidate to monitor: Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson. He coached Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert to playoffs with Nets. https://t.co/9GMvmp49BJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 23, 2024

Atkinson will likely interview with the Cavaliers in the coming weeks. However, he will undoubtedly face strong competition for the job, as the NBA’s coaching merry-go-round begins to speed up.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire