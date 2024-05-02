Warriors announcers voted worst in NBA by fan poll

(KRON) — A recent poll by Awful Announcing asked NBA fans to grade each team’s local announcing crew from A-F. The Golden State Warriors’ broadcast came in dead last.

A total of 562 fans voted on the NBA Sports Bay Area’s crew of Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike, and 336 voters gave them an “F.” The team with the next-most “F” grade was the Philadelphia 76ers, who had 174 “F” votes. Find a full breakdown of the Warriors’ votes below:

A: 27 votes

B: 67 votes

C: 71 votes

D: 61 votes

F: 336 votes

The Warriors’ “GPA” was 0.91. The New York Knicks’ duo of Mike Breen and Walt “Clyde” Frazier earned the top spot in the rankings with a “GPA” of 3.41.

When Awful Announcing first conducted this poll in 2016, the Warriors ranked as the 14th-best announcing team. They slipped to 27th in 2020 and are now seen as the worst commentators in the league. The Warriors changed out color commentator Jim Barnett for Azubuike between 2016 and 2020.

Poll from Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing did not provide any reason for the Warriors’ low ranking, but NBA fans on X chimed in:

“They’re homers. Kind of annoying when the commentators are still cocky like the Warriors still run the league,” said a user with the handle @I_am_BS03.

“Well yeah? When Draymond (Green) choked Rudy (Gobert) they blaimed [sic] Rudy lol,” a Minnesota Timberwolves fan with the handle @IPulseOfTheCity said.

Fitzgerald has been the Warriors’ announcer for 27 years, according to his LinkedIn page. Azubuike has been the team’s announcer since 2019.

