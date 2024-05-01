Warrington half-back Hayes out for six months

Leon Hayes was injured during Warrington's defeat by Salford at the weekend [Getty Images]

Leon Hayes will miss the rest of the Super League season after fracturing his ankle.

The 20-year-old scrum-half picked up the injury during the 17-12 defeat by Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

Hayes has become a regular under new Wire coach Sam Burgess but the injury will keep him out of action for around six months.

He suffered the fracture in a standard tackle, with players urging medical staff on to the field, and the initial assessment revealed the injury was a dislocation, at least.

In a statement, the club confirmed Hayes has suffered a "fracture dislocation" and is set to have surgery in the next few days.

"Leon is in good spirits and appreciative of all the messages of support since Saturday. He has the full support of the club in every step of his recovery," the club added.