Wardlaw 'surprised' to score as City hold Celtic

Glasgow City defender Charlotte Wardlaw praised her side's battling spirit after she netted her first goal of the season to secure a 2-2 draw at leaders Celtic.

It keeps defending champions City six points off the top with four games remaining.

"We dug in deep in the second half," Wardlaw told club media.

"We're disappointed to come away with a draw but we're still happy with the effort we put in.

"I was surprised [to score]. I didn't know if I was going to get a goal this season but it is a really good feeling and great to get the point.

"We just need to build on this going into Hibs on Sunday."