'I wanted to make sure I was making the right step in my career'

Jimmy Thelin says he is "honoured" to be appointed Aberdeen manager and will strive to build a successful team that "captures the hearts of the supporters".

The Swede, 46, will leave Elfsborg in his homeland in early June to take the reins at Pittodrie on a contract until summer 2027, with Peter Leven remaining in caretaker charge for the remainder of this season.

“I wanted to be sure I was making the right step in my career, particularly as this will be my first time managing outside of Sweden," said Thelin.

"At Elfsborg we work hard together to compete at the top level and it is our intention to achieve the same at Aberdeen.

“The feeling I have about what I have seen at the club, the staff and the facilities was all very impressive. The vision, effort and support offered by Dave [Cormack], Alan [Burrows] and Steven [Gunn] have also convinced me it is a great opportunity for me and the club.

“I can promise the fans we will be striving to build and a develop a team that captures the hearts of the supporters and delivers success on the pitch.

“I’m looking forward to working with Peter and the players and I hope they get the win at Hampden this weekend.”