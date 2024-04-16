[Getty Images]

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva says defending their Treble is their "inspiration and motivation" until the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side are aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title and to become only the second team to win back-to-back Champions Leagues.

"We know what we have already achieved and we want to create a legacy," said Silva. We want to win the Premier League because that will be six in seven years.

"But, in one week, we could be out of all the competitions, so we are fighting and we are going to do everything in our power to get a step closer to that goal."

The Portugal international said their hopes of reaching the Champions League semi-final by overcoming Real Madrid - with Wednesday's second leg well poised after a 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu last week - are boosted by the return of playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

"When he is present we are better," added Silva. "That is because he is one of the best players of our generation.

"We are not going to deny that we are better with him than without him.

"Hopefully he will have a good day - because when he has a good day it is very hard to stop him."