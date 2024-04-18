Want A Caitlin Clark Fever Jersey? There's A Long Wait To Get One!

MEGA

If you didn't order a Caitlin Clark jersey right after she was drafted to the Indiana Fever, you'll have a long wait before getting one now.

While you can pre-order a jersey at Fanatics, you'll be shocked to hear how long it will take before it gets to you!

Caitlin Clark Jerseys Sold Out Quickly And The New Batch Won't Ship For Months!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Fever (@indianafever)

We hope you ordered your #22 jersey immediately after the draft if you wanted to be one of the first to wear a Clark jersey while supporting the Indiana Fever this WNBA season. If not, you'll be waiting until the end of the season to get one!

Fanatics is currently taking pre-orders for the next batch of Nike's jerseys for Clark, but there's a catch.

"Caitlin Clark is #22 on the Indiana Fever! We are currently sold out of our initial batch of this jersey - if you choose to place a pre-order today, our restock will be available to ship in August, please see details below. Please trust that we are working hard to service your order," a message reads on the Fanatics website.

When you click to order, the message, "This item will be shipped no later than Wednesday, August 14, 2024," appears.

Caitlin Clark's Jersey Is The 'Highest-Selling' Draft Night Jersey In Fanatics History!

Fanatics Website

Even off the court, Clark is breaking records!

The Sporting Tribune's Arash Markazi wrote on X, "Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said that Caitlin Clark had the highest-selling jersey on draft night of any athlete in any sport in the company's history."

And if you think it will be easier to get a jersey from Dick's Sporting Goods, you'd be wrong. They aren't shipping until October!

With the Fever's final regular season game scheduled for Sept. 19, this means if you order from Fanatics, you'll have your jersey for only about a month before the end of the season. Better late than never though, right?

Caitlin Clark Is Reportedly About To Sign A Big Deal With Nike!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Clark (@caitlinclark22)

It looks like there's more big news around the bend for Clark.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Clark is about to sign a major shoe brand deal with Nike. The eight-figure endorsement deal is expected to include her own signature Nike shoe.

The Athletic also noted that Adidas and Under Armour also made offers to Clark about a shoe deal.

The NCAA star already had an NIL deal with Nike while playing at Iowa.

Throughout her final year at Iowa, Nike posted a variety of ads for Clark as she hit major milestones in her career. They also sold shirts saying, "You break it, you own it," after Clark became the leading scorer in NCAA Division I women's basketball, according to Sports Illustrated.

Clark made history as the highest all-time basketball scorer in NCAA Division I basketball, scoring more points than any other man or woman!

Caitlin Clark Was The WNBA's No. 1 Draft Pick!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@gainbridgefieldhouse)

It didn't take long after Clark joined the Indiana Fever for fans to start buying merchandise and tickets to games.

During an interview with ESPN during the WNBA Draft on April 15, Clark shared her excitement about going to Indiana.

"I'm excited to get here. I'm excited to get to Indianapolis," she said. "I know there's a lot of people at Gainbridge [Fieldhouse] tonight supporting us and the picks that we're going to make. So, I know they'll be supporting all summer long."

She also reminded fans that now's the time to get tickets to their upcoming games.

"You got to buy your tickets now," Clark said. "I know it'll be a hot ticket."

Caitlin Clark Shared Her Last College Game In Her 'Forever Favorite Arena' On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Clark (@caitlinclark22)

Saying goodbye is never easy, and for Clark, she leaves her college career with "countless memories."

Clark shared some photos after her last game in her home arena on March 27. She captioned the carousel of photos on Instagram, "Goodbye to my forever favorite arena. The countless memories I have in this place will be cherished forever."

Nike dropped into the comment section to leave a series of yellow and black hearts.

Many fans also shared comments for the newly drafted WNBA star.

"Caitlin, your character and focus on teamwork set you apart. Thank you for being such an excellent role model. Don’t ever let the haters deter you from your purpose," one person wrote.

Another added, "She got us watching women’s college basketball... that game didn’t disappoint at all worth the hype."

One other said she is, "Doing the most amazing things for the game of basketball."