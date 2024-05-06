Walkers, runners enjoy 37th annual ‘Run for the Zoo’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Runners took to the streets near the BioPark Sunday morning for the 37th annual “Run for the Zoo.”

Athletes could choose from a half marathon to a one-mile run and all the distances in between. For the participants who didn’t want to run, they were encouraged to do a 5K or one-mile walk.

Many runners said they’ve been training for the event for months. Those who took part in the annual event received a t-shirt and free zoo admission after the run.

Medals were also awarded to the top three male and female age group runners for each distance.

The “Run for the Zoo” raises funds that benefit the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

