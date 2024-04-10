A Walk-off single from Padgett seals Crowder a 3-2 win over St. Charles

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder Roughriders softball team was back at home to host another double header this time against St. Charles Community College on Tuesday afternoon.

The Roughriders defeat St. Charles 3-2 in walk-off fashion with an RBI single from Alaura Padgett in game one. Crowder improved to 30-15 on the season.

The Roughriders went up 1-0 early in the game. But the Lady Cougars defense held Crowder scoreless until the bottom of the fifth. A ground ball to right field from Mazzi Jones allowed Miya Curry to score a run and put the Roughriders up 2-0.

St. Charles tied the game at 2 in the top of the seventh. However, with one on base and two outs, Alaura Padgett delivered as she hit the ball up the middle into centerfield and Jones used her speed to score the game-winning run.

Also, the Roughriders took game two 7-3 and now moved to 31-15 on the season.

Crowder will be back in action on the road to Metropolitan Community College for a doubleheader on Thursday, April 11th at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

