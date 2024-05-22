WAJ, Sidney highlight upset-filled day of sectional softball

May 21—The Windham-Ashland-Jewett softball team used a five-run first inning to take down Edmeston/Morris 12-8 in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.

Hannah Tuttle threw seven no-hit innings to lead WAJ while striking out nine and also went 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored in the win.

Ashtyn Hansen went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI while Megan Carroll had three hits and four runs scored for WAJ.

Hannah Wist struck out seven over seven innings for E/M while Samantha Coyle, Makenzie Hoyt, Ella Sparaco, Maeve Robinson and Brooke McKinney each drove in a run in the loss.

WAJ will visit top-seeded Deposit-Hancock in the semifinals Thursday on the road.

Sidney 2, Waverly 0

Twelfth-seeded Sidney shut out fourth-seeded Waverly in the Section IV Class B Quarterfinals Tuesday on the road.

Ava Cirigliano earned the win for the Sabers, striking out nine over seven one-hit innings.

Katelynn Youngs went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Aurienna Larson drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.

Sidney will visit Susquehanna Valley on Thursday in the semifinals.

Roxbury/Gilboa 5, Charlotte Valley 3

Roxbury/Gilboa took down Charlotte Valley 5-3 in Tuesday's Class D Quarterfinal contest that was a rematch of the Delaware League Championship.

R/G got its revenge for the previous loss, taking the lead for good with a three-run sixth inning.

Mikayla Wright struck out five batters as the winning pitcher while Olivia Ross had an RBI double at the plate.

Brinlee Wright and Josie Butler each had two hits and an RBI for the Wildcats while Natalie Amadon also had two hits.

Wright had nine strikeouts in the circle.

R/G will visit Richfield Springs on Thursday in the Class D Semifinals.

Cooperstown 17, Tully 3

Eleventh-seeded Cooperstown defeated sixth-seeded Tully 17-3 in the first round of the Section III Class C Tournament on the road Tuesday.

Grace Sperry went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored while Katie Crippen went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI.

Bella Reich doubled, singled and scored a pair of runs, Kayleigh Butler doubled and singled, Nina Burr had three hits and Tori France had two hits in the win.

Emmy Lippitt was the winning pitcher, striking out three over seven innings while allowing two earned runs for the Hawkeyes.

Cooperstown improves to 13-7 and will take on the winner of Cato-Meridian and Westmoreland on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Deposit-Hancock 11, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 0

Top-seeded Deposit-Hancock blanked ninth-seeded Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 11-0 in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals in Deposit on Monday.

Addison Makwoski led the way for the Eagles in the circle, recording 20 of her 21 outs via strikeout while allowing one hit.

Olivia Johnston had two doubles, a single and two RBI while Amanda Ray added a double and two RBI in the win.

Peyton Fassett had the lone hit for CV-S/SS while Mia Dubben struck out six over six innings in the loss.

D-H will host Windham-Ashland-Jewett in the semifinals on Thursday.

Greene 12, Delhi 4

Delhi fell at home to Greene 12-4 in the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Leah Dennis had three hits including a triple and two RBI for the Bulldogs. Kara Fitch added two hits while Alli Ferrara had an RBI single.

Ferrara finished with eight strikeouts in the circle for Delhi.

Abby Yahner led Greene with two hits and three RBI.

BASEBALL

Lafayette 11, Cooperstown 3

Cooperstown fell to Lafayette 11-3 on Tuesday in the Section III Class C playoffs.

Kalen Dempsey pitched five and a third innings for the Hawkeyes, allowing two earned runs.

Cooperstown finished the season with a record of 7-11.

South Kortright fell to Elmira Notre Dame 24-0 in Monday's Section IV Class D playoff game.

Luke Richards allowed one hit in five shutout innings for the Crusaders.

Logan Reinshagen, Jacob Staroba, Cole Thomas and Chase Rockefeller each saw action on the mound for the Rams.

SK ends the season with an overall record of 9-5.

