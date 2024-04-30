W.F. West continues winning ways over Shelton

Apr. 29—Entering the final dual meet of the regular season, the Bearcats' solidified lineup blew by the Highclimbers 6-0 in an Evergreen Conference matchup on Monday afternoon in Chehalis.

After tinkering with the order of singles, W.F. West head coach Megan Wellander has been more than pleased.

"I'm happy with the performances," the first-year leader said. "All played aggressive, consistent games. They take care of business."

The Bearcats didn't drop a set or game in the three doubles matches. Emma Hamilton, Viviana Ibanez and Alayna Leal all were victorious in straight sets, losing just three games combined.

W.F. West will face arch rival Centralia on Wednesday before turning its attention to the league tournament held at Black Hills and Tumwater next week.

Singles

First: Emma Hamilton (W.F. West) won 6-0, 6-0

Second: Viviana Ibanez (W.F. West) won 6-1, 6-1

Third: Alayna Leal (W.F. West) won 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

First: Katelyn Wood/Lilly Hueffed (W.F. West) won 6-0, 6-0

Second: Ema Weerasinghe/Ellie Mittge (W.F. West) won 6-0, 6-0

Third: Emery Dalrymple/Manta Ceesay (W.F. West) won 6-0, 6-0