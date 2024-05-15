Vote: Who is your Tottenham player of the season?

We asked our Tottenham fan contributor for their four player of the season choices and you can now vote for your top one.

[Getty Images]

Son Heung-min

Another fine season for Sonny after being appointed club captain in the summer. The South Korea international has scored 17 goals and grabbed nine assists despite npw being without his influential partner, Harry Kane. He now sits fifth on the club's all-time goalscorers' list with Martin Chivers's 174 goals the next target.

Pedro Porro

Signed by Antonio Conte to play as a wing-back, many did not see Porro being able to adapt to Ange's inverted full-back system. How wrong they were. Excelling in this new role has seen him recalled to the Spain team while also grabbing seven assists in the Premier League. Porro will also be in contention for the club's goal of the season following his 25-yard strike against Burnley in the FA Cup.

Cristian Romero

The World Cup winner, now in his third season as a Tottenham player, has matured and cut out some of the aggressive and rash challenges seen previously. The vice-captain is also the highest-scoring central defender in the Premier League this season with five goals.

Guglielmo Vicario

The vocal and passionate Italian shotstopper in his first season at the club has been superb. Having instantly replaced club legend Hugo Lloris after more than a decade between the sticks, and adapting to the Premier League with ease, the next challenge is becoming Italy's number one.

Honourable mentions

Micky van de Ven has had a brilliant debut season and we all wonder where Spurs might be had he not picked up a six-week hamstring injury. And Destiny Udogie, who - at just 21 - has also settled in effortlessly and become one of the best left-backs in the league. He was rewarded with senior Italy caps and a new contract with Spurs until 2030.

Pick your 2023-24 Tottenham player of the season from our shortlist here

John Wenham can be found at Lilywhite Rose