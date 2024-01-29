VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 22-28

After another thrilling week of the high school basketball season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Asya Akar

Lyndhurst junior guard/forward

Akar led the Golden Bears to a 3-0 week, which included a pair of wins over Big North teams in the Bergen Invitational Tournament. She averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and 7 steals in the BIT games and also put up 15 points and 5 rebounds in an NJIC National victory at Weehawken.

My’Shayla Clancy

Kennedy junior forward

The Knights have won 10-of-13 following a 1-4 start, and Clancy is a key reason why. In two victories last week, she averaged a double-double with 21.5 points and 15.5 rebounds and chipped in 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game, as Kennedy moved into a tie for second in the Big North Liberty.

Dani Daproza

Leonia freshman guard

The Lions earned the first two county-tournament wins in program history, as Daproza helped them defeat Wood-Ridge and Ramsey to advance to the BIT quarterfinals. In a 4-0 week, she averaged 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.3 steals and 2.3 assists while making 8-of-13 free throws.

Madelyn DiPillo

Pompton Lakes sophomore guard

DiPillo scored a career-high 22 points in an NJIC Colonial win against Eastern Christian, draining 4 three-pointers. She followed up with a game-leading 9 points in Saturday’s Passaic County prelims, helping the Cardinals advance with a 41-9 victory over Manchester.

Gabriella Mittelman

Demarest sophomore guard

Mittelman helped the Norsewomen enjoy a huge week with a divisional victory against Teaneck and a Bergen County Tournament win over Northern Highlands, which extended their win streak to 10. She averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 steals while playing the point.

Avery Vacca

West Milford senior guard

Vacca led the Highlanders to a pair of wins over Big North Independence rivals Lakeland and Wayne Hills. She scored 16 points and made 2 three-pointers in the former game and tallied 14 points and 2 threes in the latter, while going 10-for-14 (71 percent) at the free-throw line.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsi

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE: Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 22-28