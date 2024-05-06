Vote for Midlands high school girls spring sports Athlete of the Week: May 6

It’s time to vote for The State’s spring sports girls Athlete of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played April 29 to May 4.

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter/X page. This will be the athlete of the week poll for the spring sports season. There will be player of year polls for the respective sports later this month.

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Darcy Ahern, Chapin soccer: Senior had seven goals and one assist in Eagles’ three playoff wins last week.

Bayli Aiken, Hammond track & field: Repeated as the champion in the 100 and 200 and also was member of the winning 4x100 relay team at SCISA Division I track championship.

Emma Ashley, Westwood track & field: Junior won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the Region 5-4A track and field championship.

Precious Bross, Irmo softball: Senior Georgia signee hit .590 with two homers, two doubles and five RBIs in Yellow Jackets’ three playoff games last week.

Ariana Feliciano, Airport softball: Freshman hit .571 with an RBI in the Eagles’ two playoff victories last week.

Keeley Hughes, Blythewood softball: Junior went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Bengals’ two playoff games last week.

Ayden Leaphart, Gilbert softball: Senior had the game-winning RBI in the Indians’ 1-0 playoff win over Darlington.

Maddox Long, Gray Collegiate softball: Long went 6-for-6 with two homers and eight RBIs in War Eagles’ two playoff victories.

Emma Melinauskas, Lexington softball: Junior hit .600 with two home runs and four RBIs in the Wildcats’ two playoff victories last week.

Sabreya Monsanto, Heathwood Hall track & field: Won the high jump, long jump and triple jump in helping the Highlanders to SCISA Division I track and field championship.

Marguerite Ridgeway, Westwood softball: Junior infielder/catcher hit . 444 with three homers and three RBIs in the Redhawks’ three playoff games last week.

Mia Robinson, Camden soccer: Senior had eight goals and five assists in Bulldogs’ three playoff victories last week.

Sadie Meachem, Hammond softball: Third baseman and sewanee signee went 4-for-7 with two RBIs and run scored in Skyhawks’ two games last week.

Jais Ward, Ben Lippen track & field: Set state records in winning the 800 and the 1,600 at the SCISA Division I track championship.

