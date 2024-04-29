Vote for Midlands high school boys spring sports Athlete of the Week: April 29

It’s time to vote for The State’s spring sports boys Athlete of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played April 22-27.

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter/X page.

Coaches can nominate a player by emailing Lou Bezjak at lbezjak@thestate.com by noon on Mondays.

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Nino Brown, Keenan track and field: Brown won the 200 (22.02) and 400 (48.41) at the Richland County track and field championship.

Brandon Cromer, Lexington baseball: Junior South Carolina commitment tossed a complete-game, two-hitter with five strikeouts in 9-0 win over Dutch Fork. At the plate, he was 3-for-11 with three RBIs in three games.

Jakori Herring, Spring Valley track and field: Herring won the 110- and 400-meter hurdles in helping the Vikings win the Richland County track and field championship.

Zechariah Haney, Camden baseball: In three games last week, the junior was 5-for-9 with two triples and five RBIs. He also pitched three scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts.

Ty Harper, Chapin baseball: Harper went 8-for-14 with four RBIs in the Eagles’ four games last week.

Steven Hill, Dutch Fork track and field: Won the shot put and discus events to help the Silver Foxes to a victory at the Lexington County track and field meet.

Charles Jeffcoat, Dreher track and field: Jeffcoat won the shot put, discus and javelin at the Richland County track and field championship.

AJ Jefferson, Lugoff-Elgin baseball: Jefferson went 4-for-9 with two homers and five RBIs in L-E’s three games last week.

Blaine Redmond, Gray Collegiate baseball: Redmond pitched a complete-game, striking out five and allowing no earned runs in 5-3 win over Legion Collegiate.

Will Spotts, Northside Christian baseball: Spotts went 2-for-4 in Crusaders’ lone game and had a game-winning RBI in a region-clinching win over Orangeburg Prep.

Lathon Smalls, River Bluff track and field: Smalls won two events at Lexington County track and field meet, the 110-meters hurdles (15.13) and 400-meter hurdles (58.72).