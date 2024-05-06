Vote for Midlands high school boys spring sports Athlete of the Week: May 6

It’s time to vote for The State’s spring sports boys Athlete of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played April 29 to May 4.

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter/X page — and this will be the last athlete of the week poll for the spring sports season. Look for player of the year polls for the respective sports later this month.

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Peyton Comer, Gilbert baseball: Comer picked up two wins, including a victory in 9-8 elimination game win over Georgetown (12 innings) on Saturday. Comer allowed two earned runs and 10 hits in 10.2 innings pitched over the two appearances.

Brandon Corley, River Bluff track & field: Corley won the 800 and 1,600 in the Region 4-5A track and field championship.

Jabari Flemon, Mid-Carolina baseball: Flemon combined with Kaden Myers to pitch a no-hitter in 5-0 win over Landrum in 2A playoffs on Thursday. Flemon struck out 11, walked one in 6.2 innings pitched. At the plate, he went 3-for-8 in two playoff games.

Jordon Gidron, Ridge View track & field: Gidron won the 100 and 200 in the Region 5-4A track and field championship.

Ben Heroman, Hammond lacrosse: Heroman set Hammond school record for most points (five goals, five assists) in a game in the Skyhawks’ state championship win over Porter-Gaud.

Austin Huff, Ben Lippen track & field: Huff won the shot put and discus in the SCISA Division I track and field championship.

Steven Hill, Dutch Fork track & field: Hill won shot put and discus in the Region 4-5A track and field championship.

Jarvis Jackson, Dutch Fork baseball: Silver Foxes’ catcher was 4-for-9 with a homer and three RBIs in the Silver Foxes’ two playoff wins.

Macon Leppert, Blythewood baseball: Catcher had a homer and six RBIs in the Bengals’ three playoff games last week.

Carlos Vasquez, Gray Collegiate soccer: Senior forward had three goals and three assists in War Eagles’ three playoff victories last week.

Jack Wilcox, Heathwood Hall track & field: Wilcox won the 800 and 1,600 in the SCISA Division I track and field championship.