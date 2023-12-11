Vote for the Clarksville-area girls high school athlete of the week for December 4-10

Who should be the Clarksville-area girls high school athlete of the week for the week of December 4-10? Here's your chance to decide.

Fans can vote once per hour. The poll will close at noon on Thursday and the winner will be announced on Twitter.

MORE: 20 Clarksville-area boys basketball players to watch during 2023-24 TSSAA season

MORE: 20 Clarksville-area girls basketball players to watch during 2023-24 TSSAA season

Elizabeth Allen, wrestling, Fort Campbell: Won the 150-pound weight class at the Marion Wildcats Girls Invitational in Marion, Il. on Dec. 9. Went 6-0 on the week, winning five matches by pin.

Jes'Onia Barefield, wrestling, West Creek: Won the 126-pound division at the Ramsey Rumble tournament at Siegel High School on Dec. 9, winning her three matches by fall at 25, 18 and 55 seconds, respectively.

Imari Berry, basketball, Clarksville: Scored 23 points in a 57-31 win at Kenwood on Dec. 5 and 27 points in a 71-26 win over West Creek on Dec. 8.

Lauren Hassell, basketball, Clarksville Christian: Scored 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 63-57 loss to St. Charles (MO) at the Dynamix Hoopfest in Jackson on Dec. 9. Totaled 19 points, 12 boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a 60-56 win over Princeton (OH) on Dec. 8. Had 17 points, 10 boards, three assists and two blocks in a 60-21 win at South Haven Christian on Dec. 4.

Janiya Johnson, wrestling, Kirkwood: Won the 152-pound weight class at the Ramsey Rumble, scoring three first-period pins on her way to the title. Went 6-0 with six pins on the week.

Audrey Levendusky, wrestling, Montgomery Central: Took first in the 145-pound weight class at the Ramsey Rumble, pinning all three of her opponents in the first period.

Kendall Myree, basketball, Northwest: Scored a game-high 20 points in a 58-34 win over Northeast on Dec. 8.

Damonei Peterson, basketball, Northeast: Posted a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with three steals and two assists in a 44-36 win at West Creek on Dec. 5.

MORE: 25 Clarksville-area boys wrestlers to watch during 2023-24 TSSAA season

MORE: 25 Clarksville-area girls wrestlers to watch during 2023-24 TSSAA season

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Vote for Clarksville-area girls athlete of the week December 4-10