Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys’ high school athlete of the week: May 3

Cameron Bagwell, South Mecklenburg baseball: The Sabres’ senior tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits, while striking out nine as South Mecklenburg beat Myers Park 7-0 April 23.

South Mecklenburg also lost to Hough, 9-4, April 24 and fell at Myers Park, 2-1, April 26.

Bagwell, a UNC-Wilmington commit, has helped South Mecklenburg to a 17-5 record this season.

Caleb Butts, Central Cabarrus tennis: The Vikings’ senior won all four matches to claim the South Piedmont 3A conference singles’ title at Les Myers Park in Concord April 23.

Butts is 18-1 in singles’ play for Central Cabarrus (5-11) this season.

Andrew Catapano, Central Academy track: The Cougars’ won the Rocky River 2A/3A conference title in the 800-meter run (1:58.44) and 1,600-meter run (4:31.74), while helping the 3,200-meter relay to a league title at Piedmont High April 23.

Catapano, a College of Charleston commit, was also the conference runner-up in the 3,200-meter run (10:22.60).

DeShawn Coulter, Gaston Day track: The Spartans’ sophomore ran a personal-best 11.22 to win the 100-meter dash at Charlotte Latin April 25.

Coulter also ran a personal-best 23.03 to finish fourth in the 200-meter dash, while helping the 800-meter relay to victory at the same meet.

Jack DiMenna, Providence tennis: The Panthers’ junior won all three of his singles matches, 6-0, 6-0, to claim the Southwestern 4A conference singles’ title on his home court April 24.

DiMenna, the Panthers’ No. 1 singles’ player, has helped Providence to a perfect 13-0 record this season.

Kenneth Fuller, Rocky River baseball: The Ravens’ senior went 3 for 4 at the plate with two home runs, eight RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-8 win over Garinger April 26.

Fuller also went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 24-4 victory at Garinger April 23.

Fuller is batting .358 with two home runs, five doubles, one triple and 20 RBIs for Rocky River (7-13) this season.

Maddock Griffin, Cannon School baseball: The Cougars’ sophomore went five innings on the mound with two strikeouts and one earned run, earning the win in his first career start in a 7-1 win at Charlotte Country Day April 26.

Cannon School (5-14) also lost 4-2 to Charlotte Country Day April 25.

Griffin is 1-0 with six strikeouts in 10.1 innings of work in four appearances on the mound this season (other three in relief).

Brandon McClary, Hickory Ridge track: The Ragin’ Bulls’ senior ran personal-best times to win both the 100-meter dash (10.57) and the 200-meter dash (21.42) at the Cabarrus County Championships at West Cabarrus High April 25.

McClary’s efforts also helped the Hickory Ridge boys’ track to a Cabarrus County title by 25 points over the field on the same day.

Cameron Teal, Charlotte Latin baseball: The Hawks’ junior first baseman went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in a 7-5 win over Providence Day April 23.

Teal also went 1 for 2 at the plate with a run and two RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Union Academy April 25.

Teal finished off the week going 1 for 1 at the plate with a double, a run scored and two more RBIs in an 8-1 victory at Providence Day April 26.

Teal is batting .306 with two home runs, five doubles, 16 RBIs and 10 runs scored for Charlotte Latin (10-10) this season.

Romare Turner, Bradford Prep lacrosse: The Bears’ junior goalkeeper had 17 saves in an 11-2 win over South Iredell April 22.

Turner followed that up with 20 saves in a 7-4 victory over Mountain Island Charter April 25.

Turner has 149 saves for Bradford Prep (4-8-1) this season.

Cooper Tymko, Hopewell baseball: The Titans’ senior went 5.1 innings, striking out six, while allowing only one hit and one earned run in a 6-3 win over Hough to clinch the Queen City Athletic conference, regular season title April 26.

Tymko is 5-3 on the mound for Hopewell (18-6) this season.

Kyle Van Dam, Providence Day lacrosse: The Chargers’ senior defender shutout the opposing player he was covering while adding two assists in a 13-3 win over Charlotte Christian April 23.

Van Dam also shutout the opposing player again in a 10-3 victory at Christ School April 26.

Van Dam has helped Providence Day to a 15-4 record this season.

